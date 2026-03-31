Kare Bears Celebrating 30 Years!

Kathy Erlick

Kare Bears is about neighbors helping neighbors. Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Kare Bears brings together PebbleCreek resident volunteers to help neighbors in need with rides to medical appointments, loans of home medical equipment, and more. Kare Bears also promotes wellness across the broader PebbleCreek community through events and screenings. Learn more at karebears.org.

Vitalant, a non-profit blood donation organization, awards an annual Impact Award. This is the most prestigious and difficult award to earn, signifying outstanding leadership in blood drive coordination. This award is given to coordinators and organizations that work above and beyond to encourage participation in their blood drives. This year, Kare Bears, particularly Laurel Prom from the 2025 Board, did an outstanding job of coordinating PebbleCreek residents and working with Vitalant. We look forward to seeing you at our next Kare Bears Blood Drive in April.

Kare Bears Presents: Overcoming Hip and Knee Arthritis, by Vibhatsu Amin, MD, on April 22 in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom, from 11 a.m. to noon. His talk will cover: Causes of hip and knee arthritis, use of physical therapy/exercises, medication options, surgical options, total and partial knee arthroplasty, total hip arthroplasty.

Dr. Amin works at Banner Medical Group as an orthopedic surgeon. He is a graduate of Northeast Ohio Medical University in 2019; did his Residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center of Columbus-GME in Orthopedic Surgery in 2024; and his Fellowship at Northshore Orthopedic Institute–Endeavor Health Orthopedic Surgery in Adult Reconstruction in 2025.

Did you miss the last CPR-AED training? Come join us for an opportunity to gain these lifesaving skills on Friday, April 17, in the Palm Room on the Eagle’s Nest side. This certification class begins at 8:30 a.m and ends at 11:30 a.m. Please visit the Kare Bears website at karebears.org to register.