Joanne Pollock Places Second at Robson Trap Trials

Vicki Ray

PebbleCreek hosted 74 shooters and their guests from Robson communities across Arizona for the 12th annual trap trials event held March 24 at Casa Grande Trap and Skeet. Participants shot three rounds of trap singles and capped the day with lunch and awards. Quail Creek was this year’s winner and will host the 2024 event.

This unique trap-shooting contest combines the top five individual scores from each community to determine a community score and a winning community. Those five shooters each receive a trophy. Trophies also go to the top shooter in each community, and the top three female and male shooters across all communities.

PebbleCreek put together its first-ever, all-female squad of five. Squad member Joanne Pollock placed in two events, and Karen Borchers shot her best-yet score for three rounds of trap singles.

Community Scores

Quail Creek, 346

PebbleCreek, 335

SaddleBrooke Ranch, 326

Robson Ranch, 307

Sun Lakes, 306

SaddleBrooke, 305

PebbleCreek Top Shots

David Robertson, 69

Greg Ray, 68

Jim Pollock, 66

Dan Borchers, 66

Joanne Pollock, 66

Women’s Best of Field

Joan Brown, 1st, Quail Creek, 72

Joanne Pollock, 2nd, PebbleCreek, 66

Bonnie Athey, 3rd, Quail Creek, 60