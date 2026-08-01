Jeff Benton To Play in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship

Howie Tiger

On July 9, Jeff Benton, our current PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) club champion, competed in the U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier held at the Mirabel Club in North Scottsdale. Only the top three scores qualify to move on. In a field of 71 players, Jeff was the only player to shoot under par. His one-under par score of 70 gave him medalist honors. He now advances to play in the 71st U.S. Senior Amateur Championship to be held at the Baltimore Country Club (East course) on Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.

Jeff went into the qualifier with mixed expectations as he missed qualifying last year by one shot. He played conservative on the front 9, but changed plans on the back 9 committing to go more at pins. He also focused on hitting his driver farther, enabling shorter approach shots to greens. As a result, he was close to even par most of the day.

On the 15th hole he three-putted from 60 feet missing a 3-footer that aggravated him. He then took his first glance at the leaderboard and noticed he was close to the lead. He said to himself, “If we can birdie these last 3 holes, we’re in.”

So, on #16 he hit a 9-iron right over a tucked back left pin to about 12 feet. The putt had about 18 inches of break and he made it in the center for birdie.

Hole #17 was a par 5. He hit a really good drive, then a 4-wood to within 78 yards of the green. He then hit a sand wedge to a very tucked front pin over a bunker leaving him a 4-footer for birdie. He was a little nervous as he had just missed a 3-footer on #15 and now knowing he had to make it. Not being a straight putt, he aimed just outside the hole and jarred it into the center of the cup!

On the 18th tee, he was now just one birdie away from his 15th hole self-message. The 18th hole was a long par 4 dogleg-left going up a hill. He smoked the driver to within 171 yards of the pin. The right side pin was tucked over a bunker, so he was unable to see the bottom of the flagstick. He then proceeded to hit one of his best 7-irons in a while. Upon arrival at the green, he saw that his ball was less than a foot away (“kick in” range). He didn’t have to sweat much over that one. He made the birdie for a one-under par score of 70 taking first place.

In 2019, when Jeff was first eligible (age 55) to play in a U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier, he shot a one-under par 69 at Tatum Ranch, taking medalist honors. He then played in the championship at Old Chatham Country in Durham, N.C.

The U.S. Senior Amateur format is the same as the U.S. Amateur. First there is a “Playoff” round where 150 participants play two rounds of stroke play. The top 64 move on to match-play. Like “March Madness”, match play continues in several rounds until a winner is crowned.

In 2019 at Old Chatham, Jeff made the top 64 in the playoff round, but lost in the first round of match play.

Congrats to Jeff. The PCMGA hopes that their own “club champion” represents us well in Baltimore. All the best of luck!