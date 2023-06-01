Irish American Club Presents Scholarships

Amy Volstromer

A highlight of the year for the PebbleCreek Irish American Club is the opportunity to support our community with charitable giving. The club was honored to present a $2,000 scholarship to eight deserving Millennium High School students, due to the success of the club’s annual charity golf tournament.

The club’s Charitable Contributions Committee works closely with Jennifer Grumbling, a Millennium High School counselor, to determine the candidates. After interviewing 28 talented candidates, the committee selected the final eight. The selected students’ career dreams include aerospace engineer, forensic psychologist, business sustainability, lawyer, biomedical engineering, pediatrician, global studies, and music producer. It was truly inspiring to hear from the students about the many diverse activities they participate in to better the community. The Irish American Club sincerely thanks everyone who participated in the charity golf tournament, which allows this scholarship program to continue to grow. The future is bright!