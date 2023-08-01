How LLL Spent Their Summer

Patricia Ingalls

LifeLong Learning (LLL) extended its programming through July this year to benefit year-round community members, adding two speaker presentations and a class.

On June 13, about 150 residents gathered at Renaissance Theater to see Tom Struve discuss his career as a former boat captain on the Mississippi River. Audience evaluations rated the presentation as informative and very interesting.

On June 22, Bruce Kundin led a sold-out class on a two-hour journey of discovery and learning into the mysteries of mentalism and magic. Participants learned how to amaze and baffle an audience. Kundin distributed new magic tricks, materials, and typed notes for further practice.

Finally, on July 18, speaker Rick Connelly, whose father originated the “Leave It to Beaver” television series, shared his experiences growing up within the entertainment business. Rick’s father, Joe Connelly, often said that he had based his Beaver character on his son, Rick, and the Wally character on his older son, Jay.

Now, LifeLong Learning volunteer teams are busy continuing to plan a full slate of activities—trips, classes, and speakers—for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which kicks off in September.