Hole In One – January 2025

Phil Smyth Makes His Fourth Hole-in-One!

Howie Tiger

On Nov. 14, Phil Smyth made an ace on hole number 4 of the Eagle’s Nest course. This terrific shot was made during a regular PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) Thursday event. As such, Phil qualified to share in the annual hole-in-one prize along with six other players including Lloyd Chilton, Gerry Schmelzer, Steve Tamparo, Marc Goldberg, Reuben Rivera, and Gary Ebel.

The 4th hole played 120 yards from the white tees. The pin placement was right middle, just behind the sand trap. Phil hit a high trajectory pitching wedge just left of the flagstick. As the sky was hazy, neither he nor his playing partners—Tom Lawrence, Bill Gainer, and Ronald Barry—saw the ball land. All four had hit fairly good shots. Phil and Bill were the only ones hitting yellow balls.

When the foursome arrived at the green, they only saw one yellow ball at the back of the green. Phil thought it was his, so they went looking for the other yellow ball. Phil checked the sand trap, but there was no ball there. Bill said, “Let’s check the hole!” All four looked in the hole and high-fives commenced! While walking off the green, someone (possibly Bill) said to Phil, “You’re going to tick off the other hole-in-one guys” (referring to the previous players who qualified to share in the annual prize fund).

Phil has been playing golf for 48 years. This was Phil’s fourth hole-in-one. His first was in 2010 on the 17th hole at Verrado (Founders). His second was in 2014 on the 17th hole at Eagle’s Nest. His third was on the 16th hole of the West course in 2021 when he did share in the annual prize.

Phil grew up in San Jose, Calif. After U.S. Army service for two years, he returned to California and attended San Jose State earning a degree in Business Administration.

He secured a job with the Bechtel Corporation who was building the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant west of Phoenix. His job involved warehousing/purchasing/shipping. He ended up living in the Tempe/Mesa area to be near people his own age. He had a 2 ½ hour roundtrip commute each day. He worked for Bechtel for eight years. He then took a job with Arizona Public Service (APS) who managed the Palo Verde Plant. He spent the next 27 years at APS continuing his long commute. In commuting to Palo Verde four days a week for 35 years with others, he spent over four years of his life driving/napping.

Another notable is that Phil and his wife, JoAnn, have been to St. Andrews, Scotland, four times. Twice renting a flat for a month playing golf at the Old Course, the New Course, Jubilee, Kings Barns, Carnoustie and Dumbarnie Links.

Phil and JoAnn moved to PebbleCreek in 2004 and are enjoying life to the fullest.

Congrats to Phil on his great shot and a short commute to the golf course!

Dale McGrath Aces the 8th Hole at Eagle’s Nest

Howie Tiger

On Sept. 17 Dale McGrath made a hole-in-one on hole number 8 at Eagle’s Nest while playing with the Wild Bunch golf group. This was Dale’s second career hole-in-one.

The 8th hole was playing 153 yards from the blue tees with a center pin placement. Dale hit his 7-iron with a slight fade. He and his playing partners Kurt Eleam, Skip Holmes, and Joel Walters watched as the ball landed on the green. The ball then rolled about 15 feet and Kurt yelled, “Hey, it’s in the hole!” Then the celebration began!

Dale’s first hole-in came in 2020 at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo, Calif. He had hit his 8-iron 125 yards over a ravine and into the hole.

Dale grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and graduated Livermore High School in Livermore, Calif. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school and served four years. His rank was E-4 as a Flight Engineer. He flew on a P-3C Orion, a land-based, long-range, anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft. After his service, for which we thank him, he earned a degree in Electronics at Chabot Junior College. He spent his 40-year working career as a Sales Engineer in Life Safety (Commercial Fire & Security, HVAC systems, etc.).

Other than golf, Dale was an avid water-skier as well as a snow-skier. He also enjoys pickleball. He and his wife, Helen, moved from Danville, Calif., to PebbleCreek in April of 2020.

Congrats on pulling off a great shot for all to see go in!

Joanne Biddix Scores Her First Ace!

Howie Tiger

On Nov. 10 Joanne Biddix made a hole-in-one on the 3rd hole at Sundance Golf Course in Buckeye. This was Joanne’s first hole-in-one in playing golf for 10 years. She did it while playing with her husband, Wade, and friends visiting from Virginia, Dave and Moira Robinson.

The 3rd hole was playing 125 yards from the teal tees to a back pin placement. Joanne hit her 7-hybrid straight at the hole with a good trajectory. Her ball landed on the green, but the sunshine made it hard to see what happened next. She thought it might be close. She and Wade approached the green and did not see her ball. Wade said, “I can’t believe with such a good shot that it went over the green.” Wade walked around back of the green searching for her ball and said, “It’s not back here, you better check the hole.” Joanne then snuck up on the hole as she was afraid to look. She looked in the hole and then SCREAMED! High fives and hugs commenced.

Joanne said it was ironic to make a hole-in-one now as she had been in a golf slump and only played about 10 times in the last six months. Her irons were particularly troublesome and that is why she hit her hybrid on that hole.

Joanne was born and raised in West Hempstead, N.Y. (Long Island). She earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing at SUNY (State University of NY) at Binghamton. She has been a nurse for 43 years and a wound-care specialist for 24 years, starting her career at Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina. She married Wade in 1985 and spent most of her adult life in Richmond, Va. They moved from Virginia to PebbleCreek in 2020.

A hole-in-one is a great way to end a slump! Congrats!