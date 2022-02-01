Hole-in-One Celebration

Carole Schumacher

Ending the year with a big celebration, Suzanne Kanaly scored her second hole-in-one on Dec. 30, 2021, on hole number 12 on Tuscany Falls West. It was a mere 155 yards to the hole, and Suzanne used her 7 wood.

Suzanne said it was a wonderful day of golf with friends Ellen Enright, Cindy Sota, and Jackie Work (Christianson).

This was the second hole-in-one that Jackie witnessed within a three-day period in PebbleCreek. She must have been a good luck charm for Suzanne and Sue Abercrombie!

Congratulations, Suzanne!