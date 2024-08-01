Hikers Seek Pot of Gold

Lynn Warren

Because of monsoon shower activity, the first day of July started with another 90-degree, humid morning, but that was not enough to dissuade six PebbleCreek hikers from heading to the White Tanks. In fact, conditions were ideal for formation of a beautiful rainbow, which seemed to beckon the group to the Tanks, perhaps to look for a legendary pot of gold. Alas, even though there was an impressive rainbow over the mountains, the group found no gold, but nevertheless enjoyed an easy 3-mile, relatively comfortable scenic hike under slightly overcast skies. Why not join the hiking club and you, too, can enjoy interesting and scenic areas like this with a great group of people; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.