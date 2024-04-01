Hikers Enjoy a Saturday Hike

Lynn Warren

On a comfortable but slightly overcast Feb. 24 morning, 19 hikers enjoyed a quick 5.7-mile hike in nearby Verrado. The group started at the golf course and proceeded in a counterclockwise direction to cross Central Wash on the way to the popular petroglyphs, and then returned to the parking area via the SOB (South of the Border) trail. Because of a missed turn, the hike turned out to be a little shorter than planned, but then that left more time to enjoy some homemade blood-orange margaritas provided by Dorothy as a thank-you treat since, still snowbirds, she and husband Dan were preparing for their return to Boise. Residential development continues to encroach but Verrado remains a convenient, close-in hiking area that is popular with PebbleCreek hikers. The club offers hikes appropriate for most levels of fitness. Join the club and you too can enjoy the Arizona outdoors with a fun group of people. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.