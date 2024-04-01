April 2024, Front Page

Hikers Enjoy a Saturday Hike

Left to right, kneeling: Ron Hoffman, Nadine Eder, Dorothy Sammartino, Sandy Mednick, and Pam Marshall; standing: Laurie Rosenbloom, Ruth Bindler, Linda Schmillen, Martha Hadden, Ed Kim, Ron Grove, Kathleen Brown, Coedy Hadden, Nancy Anderson, Ken Moorefield, Vicki Carter, Diana Bedwell, Susie Nordenger, and Lynn Warren (photographer) pausing for a quick photo after a snack break along the Highline trail in nearby Verrado.

Lynn Warren

On a comfortable but slightly overcast Feb. 24 morning, 19 hikers enjoyed a quick 5.7-mile hike in nearby Verrado. The group started at the golf course and proceeded in a counterclockwise direction to cross Central Wash on the way to the popular petroglyphs, and then returned to the parking area via the SOB (South of the Border) trail. Because of a missed turn, the hike turned out to be a little shorter than planned, but then that left more time to enjoy some homemade blood-orange margaritas provided by Dorothy as a thank-you treat since, still snowbirds, she and husband Dan were preparing for their return to Boise. Residential development continues to encroach but Verrado remains a convenient, close-in hiking area that is popular with PebbleCreek hikers. The club offers hikes appropriate for most levels of fitness. Join the club and you too can enjoy the Arizona outdoors with a fun group of people. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.