Hikers Brave the Heat

Lynn Warren

On June 6, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, nine “D” hikers enjoyed a relatively easy but scenic 4-mile loop in Estrella Mountain Regional Park just 20 minutes south of PebbleCreek. During the summer months, hikes start as early as 5:30 a.m. to beat the heat, which was very appropriate for this hike since the temperature reached 113 degrees later that day, the hottest day of the year to date. The hikers stopped for a group photo along the Dysart trail and the saguaro in the background seemed to be showing a big “V,” perhaps a reminder of the victory in Europe so many years ago. Why not join the hiking club and you, too, can enjoy interesting and scenic areas like this with a great group of people. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.