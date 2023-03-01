Here’s What’s Happening at the Pickleball Courts

Mimi Blythe

Board of Directors Election in March

March is just around the corner, and the club will be electing a new board of directors. The club is fortunate to have individuals willing to continue to serve for an additional term along with some new volunteers. Members will vote electronically in early March.

7th Annual PebbleCreek Pickleball Tournament Another Phenomenal Success!

February 8-10 saw our club’s 7th Annual Pebblecreek Pickleball Tournament … the biggest pickleball event of the year! This tournament is well-known as one of the premier tournaments in the area.

Each morning at 8 a.m., over 500 participants from across the U.S. and Canada attended opening ceremonies that included both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems sung by some of our very talented PebbleCreek performers.

* Our popular “Sweet Spot” offered free homemade sweets by Creekers along with free freshly brewed coffee.

* Over 15 vendor booths offered the latest in women’s and men’s sports apparel, jewelry, paddles, and healthcare treatments.

* A silent auction with a wide variety of items, including a highly sought after trip to Africa, was also held. What a fun way to raise money for our club … and possibly purchase that perfect item!

* Chef Peter’s Bistro Food Truck sold food and drinks with a different menu each day.

* PebbleCreek had a significant number of our pickleball members medaling in a large majority of events!

I hope you enjoyed this special event, as it took over 300 very dedicated volunteers to make this tournament happen. Thank you to each of you for your hard work and dedication to our club.

A Special Shout-Out

Kathy and Marty Aalto and Betty Block added another $3,400 to the New Courts Fund from t-shirt sales. Marty and Kathy designed and sold the shirts, you purchased them, and Betty Block most generously stepped up with a substantial $1000 donation. Wowee! Thank you everyone!

CPR/AED Workshop

Thank you Dennis Carter and Pat Chernow for the exceptional workshop on proper techniques in performing CPR and the AED in an emergency situation. This workshop was an overview, and everyone is encouraged to continue their CPR and AED education by attending a full certification course when available.

Club Championship Tournament—Mark Your Calendars!

On March 9, 10, and 12 the club will hold its 2023 Club Championship Tournament. This is a member-only, double-elimination tournament. This tournament is different from the earlier Final 4 Tournament, a double-elimination tournament is a type of competition where a participant ceases to be eligible to win the tournament’s championship after having lost two matches. Members can register on Court Reserve, under Events. Come and watch the fun!