Gun Club Holds Annual Rifle Competition

Vicki Ray

Eighteen PebbleCreek Gun Club members began the year with a bang, competing in the club’s annual rifle contest on Jan. 4. The top five markswomen and men earned cash prizes in five events.

Competitors had 10 shots to reach targets staged at 50-, 100-, and a simulated 200-yards.

Two women placed in three of the five events. “I competed for the first time and loved it,” Arty Bartlett said. “I was able to borrow rifles from a member who is excited to see a ‘newbie’ get involved.”

After the competition, cash prizes were distributed, and lunch was provided by the club.

Rifle Contest Results

The top three scores in each contest are listed.

* 50-yard, open sights, any caliber: Tammy Wood 91, Scott Wood 87, Joe Davis 86

* 50-yard, with optics, any caliber: Bob Stacklie 100, Dan Borchers 100, Jeff Tompkins 100

* 100-yard rimfire, with optics: Dave Paulsen 99, Jeff Tompkins 98, Bob Stacklie 96

* 100-yard centerfire, with optics: Bob Stacklie 99, Steve Schneider 97, Tammy Wood 94

* 200-yard centerfire, with optics: Bob Stacklie 100, Jeff Thompkins 100, Arty Bartlett 99 tie, Tammy Wood 99 tie

More than 200 residents renewed their 2022 memberships to the gun club. February events include a local bird hunt and the Robson Trap Trials, a trap-shooting competition between Robson communities across Arizona. March brings the club’s annual trap-shooting competition, followed by the skeet contest later in the month. The yearly timed bowling pin competition takes place in early April.

Shooters of all levels, beginner through expert, are welcome to join us for trap/skeet shooting on Tuesdays and pistol/rifle shooting on Fridays at the Joe Foss public shooting range in Buckeye. Contact Jerry Younker, club president, at [email protected] for more information.