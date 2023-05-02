Gun Club Completes Competitions

Vicki Ray

Members of PebbleCreek’s Gun Club competed in various shooting competitions throughout the fall, winter, and spring. Trophies were awarded to the top three finishers for each competition at the club’s annual awards dinner April 3.

New this season was the dueling tree contest. Two members stand side-by-side, shooting at the same time at the six paddles on the ‘tree.’ The paddles flip back and forth until one contestant manages to get all the paddles to the opponent’s side of the tree, ending the round. The event is timed.

Congratulations, contest winners!

Rimfire Dueling Tree

1st place: Dale Knutson

2nd place: Joe Davis

3rd place: Scott Wood

Centerfire Dueling Tree

1st place: Bob Lukes

2nd place: Dale Knutson

3rd place: Phil Batto

Rimfire Timed Bowling Pins

1st place: Mitch Counce

2nd place: Dale Knutson

3rd place: George Bulfon

Centerfire Time Bowling Pins

1st place: Dale Knutson

2nd place: Bob Lukes

3rd place: John Shaner

Skeet

1st place: Jim Pollock

2nd place: Bob Adkins

3rd place: John Shaner