Gun Club Completes Competitions

Members of PebbleCreek’s Gun Club competed in various shooting competitions throughout the fall, winter, and spring. Trophies were awarded to the top three finishers for each competition at the club’s annual awards dinner April 3.
New this season was the dueling tree contest. Two members stand side-by-side, shooting at the same time at the six paddles on the ‘tree.’ The paddles flip back and forth until one contestant manages to get all the paddles to the opponent’s side of the tree, ending the round. The event is timed.
Congratulations, contest winners!
Rimfire Dueling Tree
1st place: Dale Knutson
2nd place: Joe Davis
3rd place: Scott Wood
Centerfire Dueling Tree
1st place: Bob Lukes
2nd place: Dale Knutson
3rd place: Phil Batto
Rimfire Timed Bowling Pins
1st place: Mitch Counce
2nd place: Dale Knutson
3rd place: George Bulfon
Centerfire Time Bowling Pins
1st place: Dale Knutson
2nd place: Bob Lukes
3rd place: John Shaner
Skeet
1st place: Jim Pollock
2nd place: Bob Adkins
3rd place: John Shaner