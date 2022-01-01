Vicki Ray

Most everyone knows that famous Star Wars line, “May the Force be with you.” Members of the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) are using a slightly different version for their 25th annual Member-Guest golf tournament. The tournament, called Golf Wars—May the Course be with You, runs April 3 through 5, 2022.

“I think we were caught in a time warp,” tournament co-chair Barb Rossi told golfers at the league’s kickoff tournament in November. “There we were swirling and swirling until a black hole spit us out,” she said about the twice rescheduled tournament. “Now we’re back at the beginning!”

Previously registered members had a two-week window to confirm their details. Members not previously registered may sign up for open spots beginning Jan. 2 on the PCLGA website. Open spots will fill quickly and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tournament fee is $210 per player and includes a mulligan and magic putt. PCLGA members submit a check covering the fee for themselves and their guest. Member-guest foursomes may register for Sunday’s “gauntlet” or horse race for an added $10 per player. PCLGA members pay an additional $27.50 per round of golf in the Tuscany pro shop on April 3.

In addition to the horse race and two rounds of golf played on the Tuscany Falls courses, participants will enjoy meals each day, bingo and trivia games, games of chance, group photos, and a parade of costumes and of decorated golf carts inspired by Star Wars and science fiction in general.

The Member-Guest tournament is the largest undertaking of the season, and many volunteers are needed. If you would like to help, contact Deni Byrne at [email protected]

“We look forward to welcoming members and their guests to this long-awaited tournament,” say chairs Jenna Ridgeway and Barbara Rossi.