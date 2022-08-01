Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!

Carole Schumacher

Get ready to cool down at the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Summer Sizzler event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Tournament Co-Chairs, Marilyn Reynolds and Mary Pinski are busy planning the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun!” golf tournament and pool time.

The golf play format will be pick your own partner for your two-lady team who will then compete and play 6 holes Best Ball, 6 holes Chapman, and 6 holes Scramble. Golf will be a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start at Tuscany Falls East.

Players are encouraged to bring their suits and towels and proceed directly to the Oasis Pool after golf for lunch and pool time. Sign up deadline is Aug. 18 and the cost for the tournament is $25 per player. If PCLGA players don’t want to golf and want to join in the pool time, the cost is $15 for lunch only.

If you have any questions regarding the tournament, contact Marilyn or Mary.