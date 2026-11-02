Get Ready to Groove with the Big Dogs!

The Big Dogs are bringing all your favorite tunes—the hits you love to sing along with and dance to! Mark those calendars, gather your crew, and join us for an unforgettable evening of killer live music, great friends, and non-stop dancing.

We’ll be lighting up the patio every first and third Tuesday of the month through April, plus a few extra surprise gigs along the way!

Westwind Tavern Patio, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

November Lineup

* Tuesday, Nov. 3

* Tuesday, Nov. 17

New! Tavern Patio Option: Beer and Taco Bar when the Big Dogs play!

Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and let’s party the night away with the Big Dogs!