Get Ready for the Holiday Golf Cart Parade!

Patti Wegehaupt, Holiday Golf Cart Parade Committee

Hear those Christmas bells jingling? It’s time to spread some holiday cheer! The annual PebbleCreek Holiday Golf Cart Parade is back, and we can’t wait to celebrate with all of you!

Mark Your Calendars

Date: Monday, Dec. 16

Time: Line up between 1 and 1:30 p.m., parade kicks off at 2 p.m.

Route: A festive journey through Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls, ending at the Softball Field.

Join us for one united parade filled with twinkling lights and joyful spirit! Simply decorate your golf cart in your favorite holiday style—no registration or fees required. Just arrive on time and ready to spread some cheer!

Not in the parade? No problem! Gather your friends, pour your favorite holiday drink, and cheer from your driveway or host a mini block party along the route! Let’s fill the streets with smiles and laughter.

Important Parade Notes

* Drive carefully and keep close together—aim for a speed of 11 mph. Parade route will be 45 to 60 minutes.

* Stay together, keeping a safe but close distance to the cart in front of you so there are no gaps in the line.

* Before exiting Eagle’s Nest, we will stop along Robson Circle and allow all the carts to catch up. Then, we will proceed to cross PebbleCreek Parkway with help from the Goodyear Police Department.

* Ensure your golf cart is fully charged and bring your own festive tunes!

* Please leave your pets at home to keep everyone safe and sound.

* Food, refreshments, caroling, and prizes for best decorated carts will be provided at the ball field.

This is a rain or shine event. There are no backup dates, so bundle up and come join the fun! For all the details, check the Monday morning PebbleNews, the HOA website, and find parade route maps at both clubhouses.

We can’t wait to see all the decorated carts and celebrate the season together!