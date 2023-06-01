General Manager’s Message

Bill Barnard

As I make my way around the community, I am always amazed at the number of people who are out and about staying active. I would wager that PebbleCreek residents are some of the most fit and active 55+ people in the West Valley, the state, even the country! With that in mind, I would like to focus this month’s message on the ways to stay fit in the community.

The Eagle’s Nest fitness center offers 24 cardio machines, a full line of weight conditioning machines, free weights, an outdoor pool, lap pool, Jacuzzi, and locker rooms with saunas. The fitness complex at Tuscany Falls (TF) has separate workout areas for cardio and weight conditioning exercises. There are more than 40 pieces of cardio equipment and a full range of free weights and weight machines. There are steam rooms within the locker rooms, a heated indoor pool with lap lanes, a Jacuzzi, an outdoor pool with lap lanes and a resistance walking channel. Aqua volleyball and water aerobics classes are offered at the TF pool. Spa services and personal training are also available at the TF fitness complex. Adjacent to the fitness complex is the Tuscany Falls Studios. This building features three large studios for aerobic classes, dance, and spin classes.

If you enjoy exercising outdoors, there are marked walking paths in both Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls to enjoy walks during the cooler times of the year. The paths are marked on the community map available at the Front Desks and the Activities Office. As a reminder, and for your safety, please do not walk on the Golf Cart paths or on the golf course—it is not permitted per HOA Rules.

We also have our sports courts located outdoors throughout the community that provide facilities for playing bocce ball, pickleball, tennis, and basketball. Recreation equipment is available for rent at both fitness centers including tennis rackets, pickleball paddles, and bocce ball sets. We also have Robson Field to keep our many softball players active, not to mention our 54 holes of golf. Many of these facilities and respective clubs have been featured in local media over the past few years to show how active our community really is.

Our Director of Recreation and Fitness, Melissa Kallett, and her staff offer many recreational fitness activities throughout the year. Visit the fitness centers or the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org for detailed information. Also, please be sure to read the Monday morning PebbleNews for ongoing information about these, and other fitness activities. Staying fit is a great way to keep on living well, so I encourage you to get out there and stay active to live your very best life here in PebbleCreek.