Genealogy Club News

Denise Beeson

Mark your calendar for Monday, May 8 at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room for the upcoming Genealogy Club meeting. All PebbleCreek (PC) residents interested in genealogy at whatever level are welcome to join us.

The Genealogy Club’s mission is to educate and support the members of the PC genealogy community in genealogical research, including computer databases, offline records, and source documentation.

The first hour of the meeting, 9 to 10 a.m., is dedicated to tips and tricks presented by the following members: Judy Husk, Kathy Koch, and Sharon Asker. We’ll learn about Research Strategies for Irish Genealogy to prepare for our trip to the Irish Cultural Center on Thursday, May 11. Contact Denise Beeson if you are interested in this field trip.

Next at the May 8 meeting, from 10 to 11 a.m., will be a speaker. Are you interested in becoming a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR)? Our May speaker will tell you how. Please join us! Jayne Parise is the Host of the May meeting.

From 11 a.m. to noon is the business meeting and time for you to meet your groups. Do you have a research question or need assistance in your research? Bring your laptop, your questions, and your curiosity, and let’s work and share together to move our family trees forward.

Special Interest Group (SIG) hosts are available to you as a benefit of membership! SIG group leaders are specialists in their area ranging from a Beginners genealogy group to groups researching Colonial America, Scotland, Canada, Germany, and DNA.

What did you miss?

At our April meeting, the meeting host, Jackie Jenkins, introduced our guest speaker Marilyn Simleness, PLCGS. Marilyn is an accomplished genealogist and shared with us tips and tricks to assist us in our genealogy research. Thank you, Jackie and Marilyn.

When you arrive at a meeting, the Welcome Table is in the back of the room. Please sign in—use the second set of double doors in the Palm Room to enter. Sign in as “Members” (those who have paid their 2023 dues) or “Guests” (2023 dues have not been paid).

Jayne Parise, treasurer, will be collecting dues for the 2023 calendar year. Dues are $25 per individual or $40 per family. PC residents interested in genealogy are welcome to attend two meetings before paying dues. A membership application will be available at each meeting.

Remember to wear your name badge! Don’t have a name badge? Judy Husk will be taking orders for name badges. Order now and your badge will be available for you at the following meeting. The cost is $5.50.

The next club meeting will be June 12, so mark your calendar! We are meeting throughout the summer. Please join us!

The Genealogy Club leadership team members are Judy Husk, Marilyn Kinnie, John and Kathy Koch, Jackie Jenkins, Barb Downey, Jayne Parise, Erick Riswick, Marsha Wallick, and Larry Johnson. Contact a team member if you have any questions or need assistance.