Garden Club Fall Sneak Peek

Cheryl Bisceglia

Are you enjoying the last of your summer outside of PebbleCreek? Or are you breathing a sigh of relief anticipating a little cooling? Either way, the change of season is a special time and we at the Garden Club are looking forward to continuing our work into a new year.

Our members enjoy a variety of fun and educational activities. We are still working on our schedule, but here’s a sneak peek of what we know so far:

* Our monthly meetings will continue to have interesting guest speakers on a variety of topics.

* We are considering doing a 50/50 raffle at the beginning of each meeting.

* Our member social calendar includes a fall kickoff lunch, two in-home events, and a spring event.

* More to come, of course!

We have two new projects this year that we’re excited about:

1. We are working with LifeLong Learning to offer a few gardening classes. The information and signups will be posted on their website soon: lifelonglearningatpc.org.

2. As part of our commitment to improve the environment and give back to our community, we are working with the HOA leadership to improve some of the common area gardens. We are starting with the areas surrounding the Activities Office. If you have been to their courtyard this summer, you may have noticed the beautiful pots of Vinca. We did that!

Phoenix has a heat problem, and it’s getting worse. The solution isn’t more AC, it’s more and better vegetation. Now that we are moving into the cooler season, let’s start to think about ways to combat the heat problem and make future summers more tolerable. Everyone can do their part:

* As space opens in your yard, consider more native trees and shrubs. They have a better chance of surviving the summer, they cool the environment and provide pollinator benefits.

* Eliminate rocks and gravel when possible.

* Mulch around plants and trees.

Disclaimer: The PebbleCreek HOA has restrictions about what you can do with your outdoor space. If you are considering additions or changes, please work within the current guidelines/rules.

Happy fall gardening! Please visit our website to learn more and send an email if you have questions:

pcgardenclub.org

gardenclubofpc@gmail.com