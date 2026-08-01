Fused Glass Art Class

Nancy Turner

Creativity was shining brightly as the Glass Arts Club recently welcomed an enthusiastic group of PebbleCreek residents eager to try their hand at fused glass art. The Beginner Fused Glass Class, led by Dee Costard with assistance from Sandy Rivera, Sharon Dawe, and Nancy Turner, provides a friendly, hands-on introduction for newcomers who want to explore this colorful art form.

Over the course of two days, participants learned fundamental glass-fusing techniques, experimented with design, and created a one-of-a-kind project suitable for everyday use or display. All materials were provided, making it easy for residents to relax, learn, and enjoy the creative process. One participant summed up the experience best, sharing that they never thought they could be this creative. By the end of class, the group had not only completed beautiful glass pieces but also shared a memorable sense of accomplishment and camaraderie.

Residents who are ready to discover their own creative spark will have another opportunity this fall. The next Beginner Fused Glass Class is scheduled for Oct. 19-21 and is open to any PebbleCreek resident who has not previously taken the class. Announcements will be posted on the PebbleCreek Post, Facebook page, and egroup two to three weeks before the class, allowing time for signups and a lottery drawing if needed. Don’t miss this chance to join a welcoming creative community, learn something new, and experience the joy of glass art!

For more inspiration, visit the Creative Arts Center to see the remarkable artwork created in the glass studio and by other clubs. It is always inspiring to see the talent of neighbors expressed through so many mediums, including wood, painting, pencil, ceramics, pottery, and fiber arts. Come celebrate creativity, explore new possibilities, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts!