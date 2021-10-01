Firefighting Museum a Hit with Singles Club

Jan Hansen

The firefighting museum was a big hit with members of the PebbleCreek Singles Club. The Hall of Flame Fire Museum, located in Phoenix, has almost an acre of fire history exhibits and over 80 restored pieces of fire apparatus on display. It’s dedicated to the historical preservation of firefighting equipment used through the years, from around the world. Fire engines dating back to the 1700s and other historic collections are on display. The Hall of Flame honors firefighters who have died in the line of duty, or who have been decorated for heroism. Safety exhibits are a large and important part of their displays as well. The tour is truly an interesting and educational experience.

With fall on the horizon, there is a bevy of new activities and special events being planned by the club’s activities directors for late September, October, and into November. Activities currently on the calendar and posted on the website include a pool party at the Oasis Pool, volunteering at St. Mary’s Food Bank, Chicago the musical at the Arizona Broadway Theatre, Octoberfest at Haus Murphy’s German Restaurant, wine tasting at Ground Central, and a trip to the botanical gardens. Ongoing weekly and monthly activities are Game Nights, Pictionary, golf, bocce ball, Wii Bowling, and the Saturday Breakfast Club. Activities are updated daily, so be sure to check the website for any new listings.

The Singles Club monthly meetings are held on the first Sunday of the month at the Tuscany Ballroom at 3 p.m. Membership is open to all single residents of PebbleCreek. For information on membership, visit the website at www.pcsingles.org or contact the membership director, Lynne Johnson, at 602-793-4857.