Extra, Extra, Read All About It!

We built it and they came! After years of anticipation, the new North Courts were opened on April 26 for pickleball. There was a coffee and donut social event to celebrate the grand opening. Steve Cookie Kuk was the first to put his historic paddle in the box. This opening event was followed by two days of drop-in and 12 days of open court play.

The new summer schedule began the week of May 13. The men’s and women’s round robins are at 7:45 a.m. at the new North Courts. All the mixed round robin events are at 6 a.m. at the Central Courts.

Many thanks go to Marty Braden and his crew of volunteers. They worked tirelessly in 90-degree heat to finish all the elements required to open the courts after the final inspection passed.