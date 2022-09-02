Election Essentials: Last Day to Declare Your Candidacy for the HOA Board Is September 16

Susan Knox Wilson

Time is running out for community-minded leaders to declare their candidacy in the fall election for the PebbleCreek Homeowners Association Board of Directors. The HOA’s Election Committee is issuing a last call for candidates interested in running as a volunteer director whose two-year term will begin Jan. 1, 2023.

To qualify, candidates must be homeowners in good standing and available to attend HOA board and committee meetings.

A director’s duties and responsibilities are described in Article V Section 2 of PebbleCreek’s CC&Rs, which are posted on the PCHOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org.

Interested candidates must begin the process by submitting the following information to the Eagle’s Nest Resident and Guest Services desk no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16: Homeowner candidate’s name, address, phone, email address, and unit and lot numbers.

After proper vetting, each approved candidate will receive more election details, including deadlines and processes for candidates’ publishing their own publicity in the monthly PebbleCreek Post and weekly online PebbleNews.

Other important dates for candidates are:

Sept. 19—Candidate briefing

Oct. 1—Deadline for photos, bios, campaign statements

Campaigning begins

Oct. 26—Candidate Forums at 1 p.m. at Eagle’s Nest Ballroom and 7 p.m. via Zoom

Nov. 21—Election period begins

Dec. 2—Election ends at 5 p.m.

Winner announced

For more information on how you can serve, contact Cliff Crooks, PebbleCreek Election Committee Chair, at [email protected]