Duplicate Bridge Club Happy Hour

Left to right: Caroline Davis, Barbara MacFarlane, Margie Scherer, Penny Gehrmann, Shay Kinney, Jackie Wielgosz, Director Linda Tafs Left to right: Kathy Bates, Bill Korytowski, Joanne Korytowski, Georgia Messina, Nancy Planck, Andrea Reynolds, Kathy Bergman, Rosalie Gunnlauggson Left to right: Director Kate Tracy, Dick Clarke, Bill Gainer, Sue Gainer, Linda Smith

Linda Tafs

On March 30, the Duplicate Bridge Club held its annual awards celebration for the 2025 bridge year. We’ve been posting pictures of the winners over the past few months. Here are more pictures of the members attending the happy hour gathering after play that day.