Decades of Service to Animals

Melinda Klinka, the Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek

On Feb. 20, Jim and Marge Ellison were recognized for over 40 years of service and compassion for animals with a bench dedication at Merrell Street Park area, presented by the Pet Companions Club. In attendance were family, friends, and, appropriately, dogs. The bench is inscribed as follows: Jim and Marge Ellison, The Pet Companions Club, Lifetime Pet Rescuers.

Jim and Marge started rescuing animals over 40 years ago, the last 30-plus years have been here in PebbleCreek. One spring, Jim rescued more than 170 ducklings from drowning in swimming pools. We have estimated that they have rescued over 2,000 birds, and in total over 5,000 animals including birds, bunnies, dogs, and cats. Their efforts have resulted in not only rescuing the animals, but fulfilling the lives of pet owners through so many adoptions in PebbleCreek. Their efforts have also positively affected the speakers who have donated their time to educate the Pet Companions Club members at PebbleCreek. Additionally, the Pet Companions Club has supported other rescue organizations.

Marge said, “Many people ask why do we do this? It is because we believe that every animal deserves a chance. I thank everyone who has given them a second chance over all these years!”

Jim says, “I have spent more time doing rescues than I did in my flying career! I have made so many friends in the community because of the rescues and I am thankful.”

The bench dedicated to them will serve not only as a place of rest in the park, but as a symbol of compassion, service, and the powerful difference that two dedicated individuals can make in a community.