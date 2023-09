PebbleCreek resident Dave Kiesling completed a hiking milestone on July 31. He hiked a cumulative 12,000 miles on that date since Jan. 1, 2016. Dave has hiked alone because he prefers solitude. He likes to take pictures and hikes at his own pace. He has hiked national parks, national monuments, state parks, county parks, and city parks. Besides Arizona, he has hiked in Utah, California, New Mexico, Iowa, and Illinois.