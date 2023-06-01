Dance with a Purpose

Kathy Smith

We had a wonderful turnout for our PebbleCreek Singles Club dance in April. It was sponsored by club members Lynne Johnson, Emily Guajardo, and Patricia Moore. We all danced to The Jumpin’ Chollas, which is a well-known popular Valley band playing everything from ’50s/’60s rock ‘n’ roll, pop-rock, and some country.

We are very proud to say that we were able to present a check to John Drake from St. Mary’s Food Bank for $1,561. This check will help to feed over 7,800 people within our state.

Thank you PebbleCreek for all your support!

All PebbleCreek single residents are welcome to join our ever-growing group by calling Lynne Seidel at 414-403-1517. We have our monthly meeting on the first Sunday of the month at Tuscany Falls Ballroom at 2:30 p.m. The club has many activities planned for the summer, so if you are here this summer come and join the fun!