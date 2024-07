Stephen Banet

Members of the PebbleCreek Corvette Club recently paid a visit to Maricopa and the Dwarf Car Museum. Our group was treated to an escorted tour of this unique facility where all the vehicles are made by hand and most are legal to drive on the street. Afterward, we had a great lunch at the nearby Raceway Bar and Grill.

If you live in PebbleCreek and own a Corvette, you are eligible to join our club. Please contact Stephen Banet at 303-887-3172 for more details.