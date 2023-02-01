Cincinnati Reds Become a Sponsor of the PCSSA

Scott McCoubrey

How awesome is it that just five miles from our front gates, Major League Baseball is played every year from February to April at Goodyear Ballpark? And how unique is it that one of those major league ball clubs has decided to officially sponsor one of our PC (PebbleCreek) sports clubs?

Major League Baseball’s oldest (since 1869) professional franchise, the Cincinnati Reds, presented a wonderful holiday gift to PCSSA (Pebble Creek Senior Softball Association) in the form of a $2,000 sponsorship in late December. Mike Saverino, Arizona Director of Operations in Goodyear for the Reds, wanted to share his appreciation for the many years of support PC has shown both him and the Reds. It’s a well-kept secret that many past and present PC softball players have served as foul line attendants during the Reds’ spring training home games, and this sponsorship only enhances the relationship between the Reds and PCSSA.

The sponsorship funds will be used to purchase materials to upgrade the conditions of the softball field at our Field of Dreams. PCSSA President Frank Pierce calls the Reds sponsorship “a symbolic recognition of the relationship we’ve built with the Reds, and will continue to strengthen into the future.”

In recognition of the Reds’ sponsorship, a new banner was raised at PC’s Field of Dreams in early January, and will hang for a period of five years.

A similar working relationship is currently being developed with Goodyear Ballpark’s companion spring training residents, the Cleveland Guardians, though no details are currently available.

PCSSA is also working in partnership with electric utility company APS to conduct a player skills clinic on Feb. 3, 2023, at PC’s Field of Dreams. The clinic will be conducted by several former MLB stars, including former New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners first baseman, Ken Phelps, and former relief pitcher for the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, Ron Davis.

PCSSA is encouraging all players, friends, families, and neighbors to join them throughout 2023 spring training at Goodyear Ballpark to catch all Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians games, as they both endeavor to win the 2023 World Series.

Tickets to all Reds and Guardians games are currently on sale at www.goodyearbp.com.