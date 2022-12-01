December 2022, Front Page

Christmas Spirit in the Desert

Front, left to right: Clare Bangs, Leon Mosse, and Lynn Warren (photographer); rear, left to right: Neal Wring, Dave Ausman (“Ausy”), Eileen Lords-Mosse, Kris Raczkiewicz, Mike Tansey, and Jan Larson pausing for a holiday photo on a snow-white quartz outcropping along the Pedersen Trail in Estrella Mountain Regional Park.

Lynn Warren

Is it a glacier or snowbank? No, the setting for the picture is an impressive outcropping of quartz in nearby Estrella Mountain Regional Park just across the Gila River, a short distance south of PebbleCreek. This park offers a wide range of trails that can be combined to create a custom hike through typical desert terrain. On a sunny, comfortable Nov. 7, nine “B” hikers paused early in a scenic but challenging 12-mile loop hike, which included some ridge scrambling, to take a short break and show a bit of Christmas spirit. The hiking club offers hikes appropriate for most levels of fitness; join the club and enjoy the Arizona outdoors with a great group of people. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.