Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Caroling December 8

The Christmas Parade and Caroling to the Homebound Committee

If you are hearing the faint sounds of Christmas bells ringing and soft voices singing, then you (like many of us) are getting in the mood for the Christmas season.

The date of this festive grouping of events is Dec. 8. We will be starting off with the Golf Cart Christmas Parade, followed by singing to the homebound, and then a dance to get us in the swing of things to come.

The Dec. 8 schedule will be as follows for both Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls:

2 p.m.—Golf Cart Parade on both sides. Anyone can be in the parade as long as you have your golf cart decorated for the season.

3:30 p.m.—Carolers will go to the homes of the homebound and sing Christmas songs.

7 p.m.—Dance in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom for all of PebbleCreek

We will be collecting food for the Food Bank starting on Monday, Dec. 5. You can bring your food donations to Room 100 (on the Eagle’s Nest side) across from the Activities Office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Important information:

If you want to be part of the groups that go to the homebound to sing, you must send an email to Patti Wegehaupt at [email protected] by Nov. 13, with the following: 1) your name, 2) your email address, 3) your phone number, 4) your lot and unit number.

If you know someone who should be on the homebound list so we can visit and sing to them, you must send an email to Ane Aune at [email protected] by Nov. 13. We will not be able to take any names after that date.

It promises to be the event of the season. Join us by being in the parade or watching the parade, singing with the Christmas carolers, and bringing the Christmas spirit and cheer to all of PebbleCreek.

We will have all final details in the December PebbleCreek Post. We look forward to hearing from you.