Ceramics Club Artist of the Month

Gena Wikstrom

This month’s “Artist of the Month” is George Wagner. George has been a regular in the ceramics studio since he and his wife, Patsy, moved to PebbleCreek. In fact, one of the main reasons they moved here was because of the Creative Arts Center. He and Patsy were so impressed with the welcome they received that they stopped looking elsewhere for their retirement home. Both he and his wife are avid quilters, so they spend a lot of time in the Creative Arts Center.

George has always been open to learning new techniques, and he has developed great relationships with our talented instructors. He’s up for trying anything new, and his experiments have led fellow members to follow his lead. Shaving cream, silk screens, and alcohol drips are a few techniques that he has mastered. He credits the instructors with his success. Learning the steps of each technique demonstrates how anyone can achieve wonderful results. From the simplest vase to the more complex silk screen, he is a great ambassador for trying anything new. He insists that he is not into fine details, but he loves color! His home is filled with his pieces and they are beautiful! From useful dishware to whimsical characters, George has done it all, with lots of color!

George grew up in a large family that moved often because his father was in the Army. He was born in Germany and moved back to the States when he was two years old. The family moved to the Denver area when he was seven. That’s where he went to school, and eventually met his wife after attending the University of Colorado in Boulder. He and Patsy have one son and two young grandsons that live in Portland, Ore. They love visiting their family and enjoying their grandkids!

Since their retirement George and Patsy have become frequent travelers. They especially love cruises and have been on 25 cruises all over the world. A recent “Around the World Cruise” was cut short because of an unfortunate fall. George broke his leg on a day trip, and they had to return home for his recovery. That didn’t stop his urge to travel. After a few months he was back on his feet and back in Europe! You can’t keep a good man down!

George Wagner is a very helpful and generous person. He makes everyone feel welcome and is an integral part of the ceramics family. We are lucky to have him around until his next trip! Bon Voyage, George!