Carolyn Suttles Inducted into Hall of Fame

PebbleCreek’s own Carolyn Suttles was inducted into the Western States Golf Association Hall of Fame on June 25. The ceremony was held in Reno, Nev.

Western States Golf Association was established in 1954 consisting of golf clubs in four states along the west coast of the United States. To date, it consists of Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The various clubs hold invitational annual tournaments throughout the year. The annual for all the states is held in June at selected locations where they all come together for golf to renew old friendships and the camaraderie.

Carolyn has served as past president of Desert Mashie Golf Club in Arizona for five years, on the Western States board for the last 18 years, and is presently serving as area vice president for the Arizona, Colorado, and Texas area. She was recognized in appreciation for her dedicated service and commitment to the organization and the game of golf.