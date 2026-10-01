Candidate Profile for the PCHOA Board of Directors

Ken Melichar

Resident Since: 2020

Educational Background: University of Nebraska Lincoln majoring in Engineering and Business

Professional Background: 45+ years in the Financial Services industry, Plant Engineer and Maintenance Superintendent

Community Service (prior to or within PebbleCreek): Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Girls Club of Omaha, HOA in Omaha, Jaycees, Deacon at Church. Leadership Omaha and Leadership Goodyear

Platform Summary:

PebbleCreek Residents Deserve Strategic Planning for a Strong Future

Priorities & Goals for the PebbleCreek Board of Directors:

1. Real Transparency and Accountability

2. Residents Must Be Involved in Setting Project Priority and Future Planning

3. Open and Honest Communication

4. Financial Stewardship and Community Leaders

Reasons Why Residents Should Vote for Me:

Hi, I’m Ken Melichar. My wife and I have been proud owners in PebbleCreek for more than 6 1/2 years. We relocated from Omaha and became full-time Arizona residents in February 2020. Our arrival coincided with the beginning of the COVID shutdowns. As we settled into the new section of our community, we quickly realized how important it was to build relationships and get to know our neighbors.

I have worked in the financial services industry for more than 45 years, primarily helping individuals and small businesses. That experience has given me a strong understanding of financial management, risk, accountability, and responsible stewardship of funds. If elected, I will advocate for real transparency and accountability and for making sure our HOA resources are used wisely and provide meaningful benefits to all PebbleCreek residents.

Before entering financial services, I was the plant engineer and maintenance superintendent for a large corn-processing mill. That experience provided me with valuable knowledge of facilities, maintenance, contractors, construction, and long-term capital needs. I believe this background could be particularly helpful as we transition existing facilities from Robson sales and construction to community use over the coming months.

As PebbleCreek continues to evolve, I believe we should be proactively planning for our future. I would support establishing standing committees, including a STRATEGIC LONG-TERM PLANNING and FINANCE COMMITTEE. A strategic planning committee could help identify and prioritize the facilities, services, and improvements our residents deserve and will need in the years ahead. A finance committee could help evaluate how best to manage our assets, maximize returns, and prepare responsibly for future projects.

I would also support a thorough review of our financial records and assets so that the incoming HOA board has a clear and accurate understanding of our financial position.

Throughout my career, I have served on local community-service organizations, church groups, and boards at the local, state and national levels. I understand the importance of listening to others, working collaboratively, and making thoughtful decisions on behalf of the people we represent.

I would be honored to serve on the PebbleCreek HOA Board and work together with our neighbors to protect the community we have built, plan responsibly for the future, and ensure PebbleCreek remains a wonderful place to live and call home.

I appreciate your support and vote, and I look forward to the opportunity to represent you.