November 2021, Clubs & Classes

Camera Club Picture of the Month

Jim Chamberlain’s unplanned roadside capture of the sun framed by sunflowers.

Lynn Warren

At the end of each monthly meeting, the club conducts an image review in which photos submitted by members are discussed and critiqued in a non-threatening manner by peers and more accomplished members. This is a time when members can expand their photo horizons and gain valuable insight into technique and visualization. Also, the club selects the Photo of the Month from member submissions. For October, a photo by club member Jim Chamberlain was selected. A photo opportunity can be anywhere, at any time, and in this case, Jim’s Sunburst is an imaginative capture of the sun framed by sunflowers, a roadside image worth the effort to stop and capture.