Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

Each month, the Camera Club selects a picture as Photo of the Month and for June, the club chose Roger Bunting’s impressive night picture of a lighted cactus. Have you ever asked what camera is best? A photographer will likely tell you that it is the camera you have with you. Roger’s photo is a prime example and shows that the camera in your pocket is sometimes just opportune. The cactus is part of the PebbleCreek environment and in this case, the moon was just opportune. The image was “processed” using the cell phone editing tools and then immediately published to family and friends, all done in less time than to fetch a “proper” camera from the closet.