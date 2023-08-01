Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

Each month the Camera Club selects a Photo of the Month and, for August, chose an impressive close-up of a bee visiting an orange blossom in the backyard of John Mirro, club secretary. John used a telephoto lens so that he wouldn’t have to be too close to the flowers and scare away the bees. The picture was taken in March when the orange tree was in full bloom. John watched the bees working the flowers and then selected a good-looking flower that they frequently chose to land on. He focused on the central part of the flower and then waited; when a bee eventually landed, he shot the picture. Exercising photographer patience, John repeated this over and over, finally getting a bee that cooperated by facing the camera. For information about the Camera Club, visit the club website at www.pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Keith Cunningham at [email protected].