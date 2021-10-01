Calendar Girls Opens This Month

Laurie Farquhar

Have you got your tickets for PebbleCreek Players’ upcoming production, Calendar Girls? This hilarious and heartwarming comedy opens later this month, and ticket sales have been brisk, so don’t wait too long to reserve your seats.

Calendar Girls opens Wednesday, Oct. 27 and runs only four nights to Saturday, Oct. 30. All tickets are $16.50, which includes the service fees, and they may be purchased either online or at the box office.

To purchase online, go to the HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Click on “Things to Do” at the top of the page, and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” About half way down the Ticket Sales page, you will find the link for purchasing Calendar Girls tickets. No password is needed. Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Box office sales are in the Renaissance Theater lobby every Tuesday and Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. Credit cards and checks are accepted.

Calendar Girls is based on the true story about a group of older women in England who posed nude for a calendar in order to raise money to purchase a sofa for the local hospital. The cast and crew for this PebbleCreek Players production have been waiting for a year and a half to see you, and they will be the first resident performing club to welcome you back to the Renaissance Theater since the pandemic lockdown last year. So, join your friends and neighbors, and come enjoy a story filled with laughter, friendship, and inspiration because Calendar Girls is the ideal antidote after the past year.