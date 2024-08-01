Bridge Results

Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Kevin McManus

This group plays at 12:15 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. It is a social game providing a friendly afternoon of bridge. We welcome new players. There are sign-up sheets in the blue bridge binder on the bookshelves across from the Pro Shop in Eagle’s Nest. You can sign up as a team or, if you do not have a partner, as a stand-by player. We try to pair stand-by players prior to the event.

Results for June were:

June 3: N/S 1st Georgia/Paul Messina, 2nd David Wattenberg/John Macdonald. E/W 1st Michaele Olesen/Ron Peyton, 2nd Fran/Kevin McManus.

June 10: N/S 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis, 2nd Georgia/Paul Messina. E/W 1st Michaele Olesen/Ron Peyton, 2nd Barb Economou/Kathleen Yaremchuk.

June 17: N/S 1st Fred Schwartz/Melinda Kresek, 2nd Helen/Larry Vierow. E/W 1st Fran/Kevin McManus, 2nd Georgia/Paul Messina.

June 24: N/S 1st Fred Schwartz/Melinda Kresek, 2nd David Wattenberg/John Macdonald. E/W 1st Georgia/Paul Messina, 2nd Anita Asp/Edie Hoechst.

For more information, please call Kevin McManus at 480-540-8665.

PebbleCreek Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Teresa Funkhouser

Winners at the Monday/Tuesday/Saturday sanctioned duplicate games are as follows in rank order.

June 3: 1st Enid Bross/Kate Tracy, 2nd Shay Kinney/Linda Smith, 3rd Jo Carley/Nancy Perkins

June 4: 1st Janet Race/Marjorie Scherer, 2nd Jackie Wielgosz/Kate Tracy, 3rd Susan McAniff/Teresa Funkhouser

June 10: 1st Cheryl LaMotta/Tricia Martin, 2nd Leonard Rebhun/Marilynn Rebhun, 3rd Judy Brown/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson

June 11: N/S 1st Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka, 2nd Kathy Bergman/Enid Bross, 3rd Teresa Funkhouser/Marjorie Scherer; E/W 1st Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz, 2nd Gen Hunter/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, 3rd Mary Lou Cralle/Jo Carley

June 17: 1st Chuck Ransom/Dee Ransom, 2nd Cheryl LaMotta/Tricia Martin, 3rd Linda Smith/Shay Kinney

June 18: 1st Betty E Swenson/Julie O’Neill, 2nd Jackie Wielgosz/Kate Tracy, 3rd Enid Bross/Kathy Bergman

June 24: 1st Kate Tracy/Sue Gainer, 2nd Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, 3rd Enid Bross/Julie O’Neill

June 25: N/S 1st Enid Bross/Kathy Bergman, 2nd Nancy Perkins/Barbara Wold, 3rd Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka; E/W 1st Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, 2nd Jackie Wielgosz/Kate Tracy, 3rd Gen Hunter/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson

Wednesday Party Bridge

This group plays at 12:15 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. We welcome new players. There are sign-up sheets in the blue bridge binder on the bookshelves across from the Pro Shop in Eagle’s Nest. You can sign up as a team or, if you do not have a partner, as a stand-by player. We try to pair stand-by players prior to the event.

Results for June were:

June 5: 1st Fran/Kevin McManus, 2nd Michaele Olesen/Ron Peyton, 3rd Helen/Larry Vierow.

June 12: 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis, 2nd Michaele Olesen/Ron Peyton, 3rd Fran/Kevin McManus.

Congratulations for Grand Slam to Art and Sylvia Lewis!

June 19: 1st Michaele Olesen/Ron Peyton, 2nd Melinda Kresek/Edie Hoechst.

June 26: 1st David Wattenberg/John Macdonald, 2nd Melinda Kresek/Edie Hoechst, 3rd Michaele Olesen/Ron Peyton.

For more information, please call Sylvia Lewis at 623-606-2912.