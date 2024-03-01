Bridge Results

Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

This group meets in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest on Monday afternoons. It’s a good time to renew friendships, as well as meet some new friends. If you are new to the community or have been a longtime resident and would like to play duplicate bridge, we would enjoy having you join us. Someone may need a partner. If you haven’t played duplicate before, others will show you the difference in scoring. Sign up in the blue binder on the book shelves across from the Pro Shop in Eagle’s Nest or call Sandy Blackburn at 623-536-8062 for more information. If you don’t already have a partner, sign up at the bottom of the sheet and we’ll try to pair you with someone until you find a permanent partner. We play each Monday starting at 12:15 p.m.

December and January winners:

Dec. 4, 2023: No scores available.

Dec. 11: N/S 1st Ron Peyton/Michel Oleson; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Melinda Kresek; 3rd Larry/Helen Verow. E/W 1st Pat Anselmo/Joyce Johnson; 2nd Gretchen Martin/Peggy Richardson; 3rd Kevin/Fran McManus.

Dec. 18: N/S 1st Ron Peyton/Michel Oleson; 2nd Art/Sylvia Lewis; 3rd Paul/Georgia Messina. E/W 1st Kevin/Fran McManus; 2nd Peggy Richardson/Gretchen Martin; 3rd Anita Asp/Edie Hoechst.

Jan. 8, 2024: N/S 1st Larry/Helen Verow; 2nd Denice Ballas/Sylvia Robinson; 3rd Ron Peyton/Michel Oleson. E/W 1st David Wattenberg/John Macdonald; 2nd Barb Economou/Shelley Foster; 3rd Anita Asp/Edie Hoechst.

Jan. 15: N/S 1st David Wattenberg/John Macdonald; 2nd Paul/Georgia Messina; 3rd Ann Rohman/Sandy Blackburn. E/W 1st Duane/Ellen Scott; 2nd Ellen Stergulz/Pat Owens; 3rd Kevin/Fran McManus.

Jan. 22: N/S 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis; 2nd Ellen Stergulz/Pat Owens 3rd Fred Schwartz/Melinda Kresek. E/W 1st (Tie) Kevin/Fran McManus and Ron Peyton/Michel Oleson; 3rd Anita Asp/Edie Hoechst.

Jan. 29: N/S 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis; 2nd Paul/Georgia Messina; 3rd David Wattenberg/John Macdonald. E/W 1st Denice Ballas/Sylvia Robinson; 2nd Dan/Phylis Hollihan; 3rd Kevin/Fran McManus.

If only your first name appears, I did not have your last name available and I am sorry for the inconvenience.

PebbleCreek Sanctioned Bridge

Teresa Funkhouser

Winners at the Monday/Tuesday/Saturday sanctioned duplicate games are as follows in rank order (games are overall winners unless North/South and East/West are shown separately).

Jan. 2: N/S 1st Jackie Wielgosz/Julie O’Neill, 2nd Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, 3rd Enid Bross/Kathy Bergman; E/W 1st Gen Hunter/Chris Mucha, 2nd Joanne Korytowski/William Korytowski, 3rd Dave Sussman/Dolores Sussman

Jan. 6: 1st Leslie Rozenhart/Rob Rozenhart, 2nd Caroline Davis/Linda Haider, 3rd Joan Bourassa/Richard Bourassa

Jan. 8: N/S 1st Linda Smith/Shay Kinney, 2nd Cheryl LaMotta/Tricia Martin, 3rd Kate Tracy/Enid Bross; E/W 1st Joanne Korytowski/William Korytowski, 2nd Chuck Ransom/Dee Ransom, 3rd Dave Deal/Debbie Deal

Jan. 13: N/S 1st Donna Neuzil/Lana May, 2nd Bob Bruce/Bonnie Bruce, 3rd Joan Bourassa/Richard Bourassa; E/W 1st Jerry Larson/Linda Larson, 2nd Georgia Messina/Paul Messina, 3rd Karen Klug/Norm Jacox

Jan. 15: N/S 1st Enid Bross/Kate Tracy, 2nd Chuck Ransom/Dee Ransom, 3rd Donna Neuzil/Susan McAniff; E/W 1st Joanne Korytowski/William Korytowski, 2nd Jerry Larson/Linda Larson, 3rd Nancy Perkins/Carole Mathias

Jan. 16: N/S 1st Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, 2nd Enid Bross/Phyllis Karp, 3rd Pat Smith/Julie O’Neill; E/W 1st Betty E Swenson/Donna Neuzil, 2nd Susan McAniff/Carole Mathias, 3rd Dave Sussman/Dolores Sussman

Jan. 22: N/S 1st Enid Bross/Kate Tracy, 2nd Cheryl LaMotta/Tricia Martin, 3rd Georgia Jacka/Betty E Swenson; E/W 1st Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, 2nd Dave Deal/Debbie Deal, 3rd Joan Bourassa/Richard Bourassa

Jan. 23: N/S 1st Phyllis Karp/William Schroeder, 2nd Enid Bross/Sandy Kolls, 3rd Norm Jacox/Karen Klug; E/W 1st Dave Deal/Debbie Deal, 2nd Donna Neuzil/Betty E Swenson, 3rd Georgia Jacka/Sue Woodard

Wednesday Afternoon Party Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

Happy New Year, everyone! There are more players at the bridge tables. Non-Sanctioned Party Bridge meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. The sign-up sheet is in the blue binder on the shelves across from the Pro Shop at Eagle’s Nest. If you don’t have a partner, sign up at the bottom of the sheet in the “Stand-By Players” section. We welcome newcomers. For more information, call Sandy Blackburn at 623-536-8062.

December and January winners:

Dec. 6, 2023: 1st Steve/Nancy Duncanson; 2nd Nancy P./Carol; 3rd Richard/Joan Bourassa.

Dec. 13: 1st Pat Anselmo/Ruth Lord; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 3rd Richard/Joan Bourassa.

Dec. 20: 1st Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 2nd Art/Sylvia Lewis; 3rd Linda P./Carol.

Dec. 27: 1st Edie Hoechst/Fred Schwartz; 2nd Duane/Ellen Scott; 3rd Kevin/Fran McManus.

Jan. 3, 2024: 1st Kevin/Fran McManus; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 3rd Larry/Helen Verow.

Jan. 10: 1st Larry/Helen Verow; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 3rd Edie Hoechst/Melinda Kresek.

Jan. 17: 1st Kevin/Fran McManus; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 3rd Peggy Richardson/Gretchen Martin.

Jan. 24: 1st Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 2nd Kevin/Fran McManus; 3rd Duane/Ellen Scott.

Jan. 31: 1st Pat Anselmo/Ruth Lord; 2nd Jerry/Linda Larson; 3rd; Larry/Helen Verow.