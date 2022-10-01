Blood Pressure Clinic to Reopen in October

Dee-Dee Patrick, President, Nurses Group of PebbleCreek

The Blood Pressure Clinic will reopen on a monthly schedule through the end of the year. Thursday, Oct. 27, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. will be our first day of operation. Nov. 17 and Dec. 15 are the remaining 2022 dates the service will be provided.

This community service is offered to all PebbleCreek residents. It is a free screening provided to you by members of the Nurses Group of PebbleCreek.

The clinic location is Room 100, directly across from the Activity Center Office in Eagle’s Nest.

As in the past, there is no need for an appointment. We will, however, require that everyone who wants to use this service wear a face mask for not only your safety but that of all others in the clinic.

Feel free to drop in and have your blood pressure and heart rate (pulse) taken and recorded for you to share with your primary care provider or to keep track of yourself.

Take care of yourself. Start with your heart!