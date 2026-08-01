Billiards Club Rallies from Slow Start to Edge Sundance in Nail-Biting 8-Ball Matchup

Dan Harris, Travel Team Coordinator

On July 6, three players from the PebbleCreek Billiards Club (PCBC) traveled to Sundance Community Center and emerged victorious in a hard-fought morning of 8-ball, defeating their hosts 3 matches to 1 with an overall game count of 22-20.

Sundance, still smarting from previous losses to PebbleCreek, came loaded for revenge. The home team debuted two new players—Corey Kimbrell and Jessie Montanez—and nearly pulled off the upset. Kimbrell, in particular, was a standout, wielding his brand new “Sneaky Pete” cue with precision and confidence throughout the four-hour matchup on Sundance’s two 8-foot Brunswick tables.

The day began with three traditional 8-ball singles matches, each a race to eight games. PCBC stumbled out of the gate, suffering an 8-1 drubbing in the opener. Whether it was rust from Lynn Warren’s recent month-long stay in Alaska or the team’s unfamiliarity with the slower pace and rich red felt of the Sundance tables, PCBC clearly needed time to adjust.

The visitors found their rhythm in the second and third matches, however, cruising to identical 8-4 victories to take a 2-1 lead into the final match.

The fourth match featured a “ranked heads-up” format, pairing each team’s top three performers from the earlier matches. Players faced off in a rotating series, with time allowing for three games apiece. The score sat locked at 4-4 after eight games, setting up a winner-take-all ninth game between PCBC’s Dan Harris and Sundance’s Corey Kimbrell.

Harris seized control early, clearing most of his balls and leaving himself with just the 8-ball while Kimbrell still had six on the table. But Harris missed a difficult shot on the 8, giving Kimbrell new life. The Sundance shooter pocketed two balls before facing a seemingly routine tap-in shot near the side pocket. In a heartbreaking turn, however, he hit the cue ball too firmly and scratched in the corner pocket. With ball-in-hand, Harris calmly sank the 8-ball to seal the match and the overall victory for PCBC.

Beyond the final score, the morning was defined by skillful shot-making, genuine sportsmanship, and the warmth of growing friendships. Laughter echoed between competitive moments, and mutual respect flowed freely across the tables—a hallmark of these friendly rivalries. Sundance will visit PebbleCreek next month for the rematch, offering the hosts a chance to defend their home tables and the visitors another shot at redemption.