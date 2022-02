Johnny Henson

The Tuesday 8 a.m. Eight-Ball Tournament weekly winners are: Bob Macy, Marv Schrock, Gino Ranalli, Eric Spano, and Lynn Warren. Special thanks to Lynn Warren for helping run this tournament each week.

The Friday 8 a.m. Nine-Ball Tournament weekly winners are: Bob Macy (three times), Al Vence, and Gino Ranalli. Special thanks to Marv Schrock for helping with cleaning the tables and with cue maintenance.