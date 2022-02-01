Bestselling Author to Speak at P.E.O. Books ‘N Lunch Event

Deborah Chrisman

P.E.O. Chapter DM is presenting the ninth annual scholarship benefit, Books ‘N Lunch, to be held at The Church at Litchfield Park, located at 300 N. Old Litchfield Road, on Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. Many members of Chapter DM reside in PebbleCreek.

This year, the speaker will be Isabella Maldonado, author of two crime thriller series, one of which was optioned by Netflix for a feature film starring Jennifer Lopez.

Wall Street Journal bestselling author Isabella Maldonado wore a gun and badge in real life before turning to crime writing. The first Latina to attain the rank of captain in her police department, she retired as the commander of Special Investigations and Forensics. During more than two decades on the force, her assignments included hostage negotiator, department spokesperson, and precinct commander. Selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, she uses her law enforcement background to bring a realistic edge to her writing. She is the author of the bestselling FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera series (soon to be a Netflix feature film starring Jennifer Lopez) and the award-winning Detective Veranda Cruz series.

Her books have sold over a hundred thousand copies worldwide and have been translated into more than 20 languages. For more information, visit www.isabellamaldonado.com.

This promises to be a stimulating and enjoyable event. Ms. Maldonado will give a brief talk about her work and background and will take questions afterward.

The cost of the presentation and lunch is $30. Tickets will be on sale Jan. 24 through March 14. The contacts for tickets are Dee Sussman at [email protected] or 623-594-8945, or Susan Evans at [email protected] or 623-535-1379.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization whose mission is to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, but are not classified as charitable by the IRS. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the IRS requirements for a charitable income tax deduction. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.