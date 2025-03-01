“Becky’s New Car” on Stage March 11-15

We’re getting ready to put the comedy Becky’s New Car on the road or rather, our Renaissance stage! Performances are Tuesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 15. From your seat in the audience, you can help Becky make some major life decisions when she finds herself “torn between two lovers.” Come and be part of the action!

Tickets are online at pebblecreekhoa.org. Go to Things to Do > Ticket Sales. Then scroll down to Becky’s New Car and click to select your date and seat(s). If you need help, please contact Jeanna Mitchell at 775-771-1371 or email her at [email protected].

Becky’s New Car is a warmhearted, original new comedy by Steve Dietz, and it has been lauded as “the perfect two–hour escape from the daily woes of modern life.” Zany and at times serious, the talk is that this production is a thoroughly enjoyable theater experience, with a story that makes you laugh and makes you think long after you’ve seen it. Only days left before its debut … see you in the theater!