“B” Hikers Enjoy a Memorial Day Hike

Lynn Warren

On a sunny but still comfortable Memorial Day, five “B” hikers completed an 8.5-mile hike/adventure on Daisy Mountain and surrounding terrain. Although the hikers have hiked this area numerous times, a new trailhead was chosen for the beginning of the hike; however, it wasn’t obvious from online maps that this trailhead was inside a gated Anthem community, so the hikers had to quickly “recalculate” and return to the usual trailhead. Regardless, the group climbed Daisy Mountain from the back side and added some adventure by descending a long, steep ridge, followed by bushwhacking across open desert and numerous washes on the way back to the parking area. The club hikes six days a week all around the valley, and offers interesting hikes and adventures for almost every fitness level. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.