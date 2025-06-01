AZ Flats Successfully Complete the Metric Century Bicycle Ride!

It was a beautiful sunny day at 7 a.m. on April 6 when the PebbleCreek (PC) bicyclists Arizona Flats started their 62-mile Metric Century and 31-mile Half Metric Century bicycle rides.

This year we were again blessed to have photographer Phil Carlson show up early (6:45 a.m.) to capture this great event of 55+ folks spinning their wheels on the roads in the west valley! The route was a figure 8 allowing the Half Metric riders to finish back at the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse and the Metric riders stop inside of gate 8 for refreshments and a bathroom break before continuing on.

We had five riders complete the 62 miles: Laura Leno, Deb Campbell, Marybeth Kahn, Walt Heitz, and Jim DeSena. Eight riders completed the 31 miles: Arlene Bruce, Todd Bruce, Tim Wright, Bill Walker, Nancy McDonald, Fred Carlson, Kevin Campbell, and Bill Halte.

We had great food and many laughs at the potluck party at the north pickleball courts picnic area! Thanks to all who helped organize and support this successful PC event! Until next year … keep the rubber on the road!