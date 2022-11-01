Art Club Show and Sale Is Right Around the Corner!

Susan Skolnik
The Art Club Fall Art Show and Sale is just a few days away. If you have not already marked your calendars, the show is on Nov. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. We have a record number of artists on display. This year, the sale of giclees by selected artists has been included, and many artists will take commissions for later delivery. Please visit pcartclubshows.org to secure free tickets and to purchase raffle tickets for the gorgeous gift baskets valued at up to $300.
If you have paints, canvases, pencils, or sketchbooks gathering dust, brush them off and join the PebbleCreek Art Club. If you join now, your dues are good through 2023. We meet monthly and also offer many activities, workshops, classes, and get-togethers. Come join us!
The Art Club would like to thank our generous sponsors and donors, without whose support this show would not be possible:
New Age Cabinetry & Coating LLC
Sophie Shrum, GRI MRP Realtor, Realty One Group
Barb Maier, Tax Accountant
Desert Sage Landscaping
Trajan Wealth, Corbett LaDuke, CFP
Lupo Airport Services, Kevin and MaryKathryn Zuza
Osborne Jewelers
Haircutters in the Park
Empower Nails and Salon
Argent Solar, Charlie Miller
Julie Diebolt Price—Photography
Jose R. Gonzales, DDS PC Dentist
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Off the Hook Meat Shop