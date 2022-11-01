Art Club Show and Sale Is Right Around the Corner!

Susan Skolnik

The Art Club Fall Art Show and Sale is just a few days away. If you have not already marked your calendars, the show is on Nov. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. We have a record number of artists on display. This year, the sale of giclees by selected artists has been included, and many artists will take commissions for later delivery. Please visit pcartclubshows.org to secure free tickets and to purchase raffle tickets for the gorgeous gift baskets valued at up to $300.

If you have paints, canvases, pencils, or sketchbooks gathering dust, brush them off and join the PebbleCreek Art Club. If you join now, your dues are good through 2023. We meet monthly and also offer many activities, workshops, classes, and get-togethers. Come join us!

The Art Club would like to thank our generous sponsors and donors, without whose support this show would not be possible:

New Age Cabinetry & Coating LLC

Sophie Shrum, GRI MRP Realtor, Realty One Group

Barb Maier, Tax Accountant

Desert Sage Landscaping

Trajan Wealth, Corbett LaDuke, CFP

Lupo Airport Services, Kevin and MaryKathryn Zuza

Osborne Jewelers

Haircutters in the Park

Empower Nails and Salon

Argent Solar, Charlie Miller

Julie Diebolt Price—Photography

Jose R. Gonzales, DDS PC Dentist

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Off the Hook Meat Shop