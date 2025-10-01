Activities Office Events

October 2025

Concert: Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner—Oct. 3

Soulful voice, unmistakable dance moves, and unbeatable spirit. You’ll find it all with this phenomenal tribute to Tina: Simply the Best. Deandra Johnson has been wowing packed houses by recreating the energetic stage presence, persona, and powerful vocals of Tina Turner in this fully choreographed tribute production featuring a hand-picked live band and four backing vocalists.

Be ready to sing along to Tina Turner’s top hits like “Simply the Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” and so many more as Simply the Best takes you on a journey through the life and career of this legendary performer. You’ll be Thunderstruck by this breathtaking tribute to one of the greatest performers of all time: The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner.

$35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets on sale online and in the Activities Office. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express).

Concert: Street Loaf: A Tribute to Meat Loaf—Oct. 10

Street Loaf is the Ultimate Tribute to the Legacy of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman. More than just a concert, the show contains theatrical elements from Meat’s shows featuring songs from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Meat Loaf’s recording career, and hit songs by Jim Steinman. Steven Ryan has been performing the songs of Meat Loaf for almost two decades. He partnered with Sally Zito to put together a new band of world-class musicians for this exciting blend of music, theatre, and spectacle.

$35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets on sale online and in the Activities Office. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express). Only PebbleCreek homeowners and renters may purchase tickets.

Special Event: Travel Expo—Oct. 27

The PebbleCreek Activities Office brings you our third annual Travel Expo to the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom on Monday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Our travel partner, Free Spirit Vacations, has arranged for several of their staff to be on site to share information during breakout sessions to occur in 30-minute blocks after the main overview presentation being delivered by Free Spirit Owner, Suzanne Hagberg. Susanne will share opportunities we have planned for various travel destinations around Arizona, the U.S. and around the world for 2026 and 2027. She will also take your questions and recommendations. The breakouts will be broken up into three segments, one will be in the Palm Room, we hope this will help with the noise levels, as all the breakouts being in the Ballroom corners got noisy last year. Check out the event flyer for the breakout topics and locations, along with the time blocks for you to attend all or a few, in any order, as each location will repeat the same topic three times. It is free to attend, but to ensure it is not too crowded, and that we have ample refreshments, RSVPs are required. Call the Activities Office at 623-535-9854 or stop by to RSVP. Refreshments and door prizes! Reservations open Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

Halloween Dance—Oct. 31

Dance the night away at this annual fright-fest event featuring the coolest ghoul in town DJ Jim Allen. On sale Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. at Activities; $15. Costumes are optional. Cash bar. This spooky affair takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

November 2025

Concert: The Karen Carpenter Story—Nov. 2

Get ready to be transported back to the iconic era of the 1970s with ‘The Karen Carpenter Story,’ a breathtaking tribute to the legendary musical duo. Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate the music and career of Karen and Richard Carpenter, the biggest selling group of the decade.

From their record-breaking hits on the American Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts to their beautifully crafted and hugely successful albums, The Karen Carpenter Story is a stunning tribute to a truly unforgettable musical journey. With hits like “Close To You,” “Rainy Days And Mondays,” “Goodbye To Love,” and “Yesterday Once More” just to name a few, this tribute show promises to be a nostalgic blast from the past.

Featuring Chloe Foston’s stunning vocal likeness to the late Karen Carpenter herself, this show is the perfect opportunity to relive your own memories and fall in love with the Carpenters’ timeless music all over again. So come and sing along to the classic hits, and experience the magic of the Carpenters once again with The Karen Carpenter Story!

$35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets go on sale for the 7 p.m. show at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express). Only PebbleCreek homeowners and renters may purchase tickets.

Chic Boutique—Nov. 5

Shop, shop, shop! Shoes, purses, jewelry … the ingredients for a great afternoon at PebbleCreek! The annual Chic Boutique event is back, location to be announced. Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring 3 items of canned or boxed food in lieu of an admission price; you also receive a ticket for a chance to win a door prize. Bring your friends and neighbors and enjoy shopping the day away for purses, cosmetics, scarves, clothing, jewelry, skin care, wigs, accessories, and much more!

Veterans Day Salute—Nov. 10

Every year we take time to give thanks and recognition to all of our military personnel who have given so much to secure our freedom. This year, we are celebrating on Monday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Program details will be shared soon. Tickets are $5 cash only for this special program and can be purchased at the Activities Office beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m. The proceeds will be given to a charitable organization whose focus is on our veterans. Wear your red, white, and blue and come celebrate with us in the Renaissance Theater!

Cinema Society: Season Opener—Nov. 20

Screening a film from the 2025-26 lineup. 9 a.m., Renaissance Theater.

Concert: Take Me Home: A Tribute to John Denver—Nov. 23

Come join in the fun and take in the joy and hope of a full inspired evening of the music of America’s most beloved singer songwriter. National touring performer Jim Curry will have you clapping your hands and singing along to hit after hit.

From the very first song you will know why Jim Curry was cast to be the voice of John Denver in the CBS movie “Take me home: the John Denver Story.” “His voice was clear, sweet, and oftentimes brought the audience to tears with its sincerity. What more can you ask for from an artist? Especially one singing the great hits of America’s Troubadour. I highly recommend it.”—kevin@utahconcertreview.com

Come join in the fun and take in the joy and hope of a full inspired evening of the music of America’s most beloved singer songwriter.

$35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets go on sale for the 7 p.m. show at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express). Only PebbleCreek homeowners and renters may purchase tickets.

December 2025

Cinema Society—Dec. 4

Screening a film from the 2025-26 lineup. 9 a.m., Renaissance Theater.

Concert: Sleigh Bells Swing, Holiday Spirit with Big Band Soul—Dec. 13

Holiday Spirit with Big Band Swing! Get ready to swing into the most wonderful time of the year with Sleigh Bells Swing, a dazzling holiday concert that combines the timeless charm of Christmas classics with the vibrant energy of a New Orleans band. Brought to you by “The Big Easy Live,” this show reimagines holiday favorites with a Gatsby flair, delivering a festive performance that’s brimming with joy, style, and nostalgia.

From high-energy swing renditions of beloved carols to soulful big band ballads, Sleigh Bells Swing takes you on a musical journey that’s perfect for all ages. Whether it’s the toe-tapping rhythms of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” or the sultry swing of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” this show captures the true spirit of the season with unmatched finesse.

Featuring a powerhouse band of top-tier musicians, dynamic vocals, and a touch of Crescent City magic, Sleigh Bells Swing is more than a concert—it’s a holiday celebration like no other. Don your festive best and join us for an unforgettable night of music, merriment, and memories!

$35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express).

A Celebration of Christmas Bus Trip—Dec. 14; on sale Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

PebbleCreek is excited to offer our residents transportation and tickets to one of America’s largest Holiday musicals, “A Celebration of Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Experience the true season of Christmas like never before! This extraordinary Broadway-style performance features a live orchestra, state-of-the-art technology with incredible special effects, professional acrobatic silk artists, a beautiful Nativity, Rockettes, popular dance numbers, and so much more! The story culminates with a live Nativity, flying angels, and a 30-piece orchestra. This well-known and beloved annual event takes place at Dream City Church in north Phoenix. A very limited number of tickets will be available, plan to buy early! Price: $82. Bus departs from the lot near the Armed Forces Plaza at 1:15 p.m. (please plan to be at the bus pick up area by 1 p.m.) For more information call your friendly Activities Office at 623-535-9854. Includes round-trip motor coach transportation and reserved event ticket. As a reminder, the show will begin at 3 p.m. and lasts for approximately 90 minutes, no intermission. We should be back to PebbleCreek by 6 p.m. Two ticket limit per person. Member charge preferred, or credit card also accepted. Tickets on sale through Dec. 8, if not sold out before.

Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade—Dec. 16

The annual PebbleCreek Holiday Golf Cart Parade is back, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you! Simply deck out your golf cart in your favorite holiday style—no registration or fees required.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025

Time: Parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m.; line up begins at 12:15 p.m.

Route: A 60-minute festive journey through both Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls; starts at the Armed Forces Plaza and ends at the softball field. Food, refreshments, caroling, and prizes for standout cart displays will be provided at the ball field.

Not in the parade? No problem! Gather your friends, pour your favorite seasonal sipper, and cheer from your driveway or host a neighborly party along the route!

This is a rain or shine event. There are no backup dates so start getting charged up and come join the fun! All details, including the parade route map and reminders, will be posted in future PebbleCreek Post and PebbleNews editions, on the HOA website, and in each clubhouse.

Dinner Dance: New Year’s Eve—Dec. 31

Don your most elegant attire, prepare for a delicious meal, some fantastic live music and dancing and get ready to ring in the New Year at our annual year-end celebration. PebbleCreek’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance Party featuring the return of the very popular Rhythm Edition Band will be held on Dec. 31, 2025, in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. We are pleased to welcome back this fun band for this special New Year’s celebration! Don’t miss this great evening of fun, fine food and farewells to 2025! Price per person to be announced soon; tables of 10 can be purchased. Member Charge preferred, or Debit/Credit Card. On sale date is Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m. in the Activities Office.